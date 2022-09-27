Raue Center Gears Up For Outstanding Shows in October!

October will be another stellar month for Raue Center For The Arts! Whether you’re looking for a smart lecture, a fabulous improv comedy show, or a terrific musical performance, Raue Center has it in the lineup.

On Friday, October 14 at 7:00 p.m., Rich Benjamin will join Raue Center for a special presentation and moderated Q & A discussing his personal experiences engaging with communities in small-town America, along with his deft observations of modern society, culture, and politics with a goal towards building understanding and openness. This celebrated author, speaker, cultural anthropologist, and one of America’s finest scholars, will offer an interesting and timely discussion. The Q & A will be moderated by James Knight.

Join Raue Center on October 15, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. for Mania: The ABBA Tribute

(formerly ABBA Mania), the world’s number one touring ABBA tribute show! Dig out those platform shoes, dust down those bell-bottoms, and enjoy your favorite hits, including “Mamma Mia,” “S.O.S.,” “Dancing Queen,” and many more!

On Friday, October 21 at 8:00 p.m., GreenRoom Improv will bring its engaging and interactive improv comedy show to Raue Center. GreenRoom has been performing its high-energy, family-friendly improv shows for over 20 years, entertaining thousands of people of all ages. The cast takes audience suggestions and true-life stories, and turns them into hilarious theatre pieces right before your eyes!

On Saturday, October 22 at 8:00 p.m., Bourbon Country will bring its popular Country and Classic Rock show to Raue Center. Bourbon Country originated in 2012, with Randy Leggee and Nathan Masey playing in churches and other entertainment venues. After entering the world of Country music, Bourbon Country evolved with the addition of seasoned music professionals Jody and Paul Fields, Wade Frazier, and Jim Seidel, creating one of the strongest vocal bands around. The band features a wide variety of influences, including Garth Brooks, the Carpenters, James Taylor, Coldplay, Florida Georgia Line, and the Eagles.

To purchase tickets, or for more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

