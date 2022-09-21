Sleeping Well and Sports Performance

Rest and recovery are essential for all athletes, especially those training hard. A good night’s sleep is necessary for the body to repair itself and to be able to perform at its best. That’s why a quality mattress is so important. A mattress can significantly affect an athlete’s sleep quality, directly affecting their sports performance.

When athletes are looking for a new mattress, they should keep a few things in mind.

First, they need to find a comfortable mattress, which may mean trying a few different mattresses before finding the perfect one.

Second, they need to ensure the mattress provides good support, and a bed that is too soft or firm can lead to back pain or other issues.

Finally, athletes should look for durable mattresses that will last through years of training and competition.

Athletes need more sleep than average because their bodies are under more stress from training. The National Sleep Foundation recommends that adults get 7-9 hours of sleep per night, but athletes may need up to 10 hours to perform at their best.

During sleep, the body goes through different sleep stages. Athletes need to get enough deep sleep since this is when the body heals and repairs itself.

For any athlete, choosing the right mattress is a fundamental investment. A decent mattress might be the difference between a peaceful night’s sleep and an uncomfortable one. And getting enough rest is critical for peak performance on the field or court.

Improving sleep duration and quality can help athletes in a variety of ways, including:

Reducing fatigue

Increasing energy levels

Improving focus and concentration

Speeding up recovery time



All these benefits can lead to better sports performance. So, if you want to improve your game, ensure you get enough rest and recovery. And a quality mattress can help you get there.

For more information or to test some mattresses for yourself, call Verlo Mattress of Crystal Lake at 815-455-2570 or visit the showroom today.

Verlo Mattress Factory

5150 Northwest Hwy.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

815.455.2570

www.verlo.com