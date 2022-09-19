GreenRoom Improv Brings Fabulous, Family-Friendly Comedy to Raue Center!

If you enjoy the show Whose Line Is It Anyway?, you’ll love GreenRoom Improv’s clean, high-energy and family-friendly comedy! Now in its 21st year, ensemble-based theatre company GreenRoom Improv joins Raue Center For The Arts as one of its resident companies, performing its unique blend of multi-faceted improv comedy for all ages.

GreenRoom Improv was founded by a group of Judson University (Elgin, IL) students in 1999 as a result of the cancellation of the school’s theatre program. Members include Dave Hunter, Matthew Aldis, Kerry Cox, Sam Barbaro, Christian Zierke, Miriam Naponelli, Jess Smith, Paul Gunsul (piano), and Erik Scheele (piano). Several of the cast members have been performing together for the entire 21 years. For more information about this special group and upcoming performances, visit greenroomimprov.com

As part of its residency program, GreenRoom Improv will perform at Raue Center on September 23, October 21, and November 18 in 2022, and on January 21, February 11, April 15, May 13, and June 10 in 2023. Don’t miss these hilarious, interactive shows, each will be different from the last. The shows include lots of games and improvised songs, tons of energy, and even audience members onstage, all of which offer an evening you won’t soon forget.

GreenRoom Improv takes audience suggestions and true-life stories and turns them into hilarious theatre pieces right before your eyes! In theater, the Green Room is the backstage room where actors hang out together and wait for their turn to perform. That’s the vibe the show gives off - watching the group perform feels like hanging out and having fun in a laid-back atmosphere.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for students (age 18 and under). RaueNOW members enjoy a 30% discount.

To purchase tickets, or for more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org