Johnny Appleseed Festival – Fun for the Whole Family

Downtown Crystal Lake’s Johnny Appleseed Festival has been a beloved tradition for 29 years, and this year’s event on Saturday, September 24, promises to be the biggest and best yet.

Families from all over come to the festival to celebrate the autumn season, enjoy a variety of apple-flavored delights, and participate in all the fun community activities. According to Downtown Crystal Lake Board Chair Ben Volling, “Family-friendly and full of history, art, music and culture, Johnny Appleseed is bushels of fun for everyone.”

So named in honor of the historic orchardist and nurseryman, Johnny Appleseed, the festival includes something for everyone - from live entertainment and delicious food to arts & crafts and fun activities for kids. This year’s festival will feature a special guest appearance by Johnny Appleseed impersonator Steve McPhail, who will share historical information about Chapman’s life and work.

Johnny Chapman, aka Johnny Appleseed, was born in 1774 in Leominster, Massachusetts. He was an American pioneer nurseryman who introduced apple trees to large parts of Pennsylvania, Ontario, Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois by propagating and distributing seedlings from the apples he collected on his travels. Chapman traveled extensively throughout the Midwest, always looking for new apple varieties to plant. He became known for his gentleness, generosity, and unique clothing choice of wearing a pot on his head.

Don’t be late for The Great Ball Race Raffle at 3:00 pm with a Grand Prize of $1,000. The Great Ball Race features brightly colored, numbered balls rolling down the hill on Brink Street, with the fastest ball winning $1,000 for its owner.

Downtown Crystal Lake features unique shops, restaurants, arts, culture, and family-friendly fun. You can find more information and discover why Downtown Crystal Lake / Main Street has received 2022 Main Street Accreditation at www.downtowncl.org.

Whether you’re a longtime Crystal Lake resident or just visiting for the day, you can enjoy all that the Johnny Appleseed Festival has to offer. We hope to see you on September 24, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm, for all the festival fun.

