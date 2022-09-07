Honoring our Pact Act expands access to VA health care

A new law on the books is significantly expanding health care and benefits for the millions of veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances during their military service.

The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, known as the Honoring our PACT Act, was passed in August.

“The big picture is that the act adds 23 new conditions to the list of presumptive illnesses associated with burn pits and other toxic exposures,” said Michael A. Iwanicki, superintendent of the McHenry County Veterans Assistance Commission. “I don’t remember a time since I’ve been doing this that they’ve added so many presumptive conditions at once.”

Additionally, the Act eliminates the need for certain veterans and their families to show service connection if they are diagnosed with any of 23 specified ailments and requires the VA to provide a toxic exposure screening to every veteran enrolled in VA health care.

If you are a veteran or survivor, you can begin filing claims to apply for PACT Act-related benefits online, by mail, in person, or with the help of a trained professional, such as those with the McHenry County Veterans Assistance Commission.

“We are assisting veterans and surviving spouses with the presentation and prosecution of VA claims for environmental health conditions,” Iwanicki said.

He said there are still many who are unaware of their eligibility for benefits and services related to potential military exposures, especially surviving loved ones.

“It unfortunately often takes a long time for them to find out, and it’s usually from a friend or because they went to a seminar,” he said.

The Department of Veterans Affairs has established a website explaining what the PACT Act means for veterans and their loved ones. For more information, visit https://www.va.gov .

Veterans Assistance Commission : 667 Ware Road : Woodstock, IL 60098 : 815.334.4229