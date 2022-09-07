Three things to know about cholesterol

Cholesterol is a waxy substance found in the blood. Unfortunately, too much cholesterol in the blood can increase your risks of cardiovascular diseases, such as heart disease and stroke. Here are three things to know if you have high cholesterol and need to reduce it:

1. Causes

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 40% of American adults have high cholesterol. Just some of the factors that can contribute to the condition include eating fatty food, not exercising enough, being overweight, smoking, drinking alcohol, and genetics. From a dietary standpoint, the American Heart Association recommends limiting your intake of red and processed meats, sodium, and sugar-sweetened foods and beverages. The AHA also recommends at least 30 minutes a day of moderate-intensity aerobic exercises, such as brisk walking, swimming, and bicycling, to lower both cholesterol and high blood pressure. If you smoke, now is the time to quit.

2. Symptoms

High cholesterol usually has no signs or symptoms. To that end, the American Heart Association recommends all adults 20 and older have their cholesterol checked with a simple blood test every four to six years as long as risk levels remain low. People with cardiovascular disease, and those at elevated risk, may need their cholesterol and other risk factors assessed more often.

3. Help

It is important to have your cholesterol levels checked regularly by a healthcare professional. During the visit, you can also discuss changes and goals that could help manage high cholesterol. In some cases, medication may be needed in addition to changes in lifestyle, to lower blood cholesterol levels. If you don’t understand something during your visit with the doctor, make sure to ask for further clarification.

