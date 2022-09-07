3 questions to cover about HVAC installation

Whether you’re replacing your air conditioner to take advantage of post-season sales, installing a new furnace to capitalize on pre-season offers, or changing out both systems for maximum savings, installation service costs are a major part of the total expense. Heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) components are some of the largest and most essential appliances in a home, and take time and expertise to be installed correctly.

The total expense reflects the main equipment, ductwork, plus extra materials, and labor. According to industry experts, the cost breakdown is between 50-75 percent for the unit, 20-25 percent for labor, and the remainder for necessary parts.

Tom Eppers, co-owner, Dowe & Wagner, an HVAC company serving residential and commercial customers in Illinois and Wisconsin, says the process begins by choosing the provider for your job, whether it’s for commercial-sized jobs or home use. While some homeowners opt to purchase equipment from home improvement stores, consulting an HVAC company can save money in the long run.

The HVAC expert can assess your home’s needs, calculate system size, and provide an estimate on the most cost-effective and energy-efficient equipment. Buying too big of a unit for your home wastes energy, while an under-sized unit won’t deliver optimum comfort.

Three questions to ask when choosing a company to install your system include:

1.Are the technicians experienced, licensed, and certified?

2.How will they determine what equipment is best?

3.What warranty/follow-up support is provided?

Eppers explains that his company’s licensed technicians undergo 40 hours of yearly training to stay current, which translates to better installations. They’re also North American Technician Excellence (NATE) certified. The technicians work with customers to explain options, costs, and benefits of various brands to insure superlative results.

