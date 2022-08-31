It takes a village to care for McHenry County seniors

According to a well-known African proverb, “it takes a village to raise a child.”

At Senior Care Volunteer Network, we believe the same holds true when it comes to caring for our senior neighbors.

That’s why SCVN is dedicated to serving those 60 years of age and older, so that they continue to be part of a community that cares.

How? SCVN volunteers connect seniors to services, resources, and activities across the entire county. Whether it be a ride to an appointment, food delivery, a short friendly visit, a need for medical equipment, or help at their home with an odd job, there is something for everyone.

Illinois has more than 13 million residents, and of those, 2 million are over the age of 65, according to the Population Reference Bureau.

As that number continues to climb, so too does the need for daily senior support services, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Seniors are looking for assistance so they can remain living independently at home. To that end, volunteering your time is one of the most valuable gifts you can give to them, and to yourself.

In a recent note of gratitude to the SCVN, a senior shared that, “at 93 wonderful things are indeed rare, thanks again and again.”

Are you looking to be part of this communal effort? At SCVN, volunteering is easy, flexible, and rewarding. There are no required hours, and the organization’s online portal offers self-selecting volunteer opportunities that fit into your schedule. With so many places to serve, consider leaving a handprint on the heart of a senior citizen.

SCVN invites you to be part of their village, weaving a tapestry of kindness, service and care while cultivating a legacy of love across McHenry County.

To learn more, visit www.scvnmchenrycounty.org, follow Senior Care Volunteer Network on Facebook, or call (815) 455.3120 to sign up.

