Crystal Lake is the clear leader in McHenry County. Crystal Lake has quickly translated demand into growth – filling commercial corridors, encouraging reinvestment in multiple shopping centers, and developing new sites with retail, restaurant, and fitness facilities.

Look for new restaurant brands entering the market. Guzman Y Gomez, a leading international fast-casual Mexican restaurant concept known for fresh ingredients and specializing in tacos, burritos, fries, and cocktails, is opening a second Illinois location in Crystal Lake! Meanwhile, the cookie craze has come to Crystal Lake, and Crumbl Cookies will be opening its first McHenry County location later this year. Crumbl Cookies features cookies in unique flavors served up warm or chilled. If you enjoy your cake-to-frosting ratio heavier on the frosting side, you will surely fall in love with this new cookie shop. Summer Moon, a national coffee chain based out of Texas, known for its specialty moon milk and moon juice, will be opening its first Illinois location in Crystal Lake at the end of the year.

For the shopper looking for a deal, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will be opening its second Illinois location in the Twin Ponds Shopping Center, next to PetSmart, this fall.

Finally, for the fitness fanatic, Crystal Lake is excited to announce that Orange Theory will open a new location in The Commons of Crystal Lake Shopping Center in 2023. Orange Theory is a boutique fitness studio featuring a one-hour, full-body workout focused on endurance and strength.

Good things are happening here, and there is plenty to look forward to in Crystal Lake as new businesses join the community.