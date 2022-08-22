Raue Center For The Arts Presents Jeff Jacobs, The Piano Man's Piano Man!

On August 27, 2022 at 7 p.m., Raue Center’s Arts on the Green will host Jeff Jacobs, The Piano Man’s Piano Man! A former member of the Billy Joel Band, Jacobs appeared on both of Joel’s number one hits “We Didn’t Start the Fire” and “River of Dreams.”

During this incredible outdoor concert, Jacobs will share music and stories of his time with the Billy Joel Band. He will also showcase, along with the music of Billy Joel, hits from Foreigner, The Beatles, and more!

Jacobs has appeared on several of Billy Joel’s albums and tours, including Storm Front and River of Dreams, and has earned the title of “The Piano Man’s Piano Man,” which Joel himself has used to describe Jacobs on many occasions. An accomplished pianist, vocalist, keyboardist, producer, composer, and storyteller, Jacobs was also a member of Foreigner from 1992 - 2009, and toured with Foreigner vocalist Lou Gramm. In addition to recording and touring with Billy Joel and Foreigner, Jacobs also spent time as a member of Julian Lennon’s band.

This solo journey through the classic music that you love will close out the Arts on the Green outdoor summer entertainment series on August 27th at 7 p.m. The concert takes place at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in downtown Crystal Lake, a beautiful venue that offers terrific entertainment in the great outdoors!

Tickets are sold by zone (zone 1 = $30, zone 2 = $25, and zone 3 = $20). Zone 1 is closest to the stage. Seating is general admission, and patrons are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, and a picnic with beverages of choice. Alcohol is permitted for patrons ages 21 and over.

RaueNOW members enjoy a 30% discount on ticket prices. For tickets, visit https://events.rauecenter.org/events/ .

For more information about Jeff Jacobs or Arts on the Green, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020