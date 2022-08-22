When a person with Dementia says, “I want to go home.”

When a person living with dementia feels scared or threatened, you often will hear them repeat the phrase, “I want to go home.” While this can happen anywhere, usually it occurs when the environment they are in is unfamiliar or overstimulating for them, such as a store, restaurant, walking in a crowded area, or a family party. If not addressed early, the behavior can become louder and more aggressive.

How you handle each situation may make a difference in their quality of life. Here are some simple solutions:

1. If they are in a new residence, such as a family member’s house or a new care community, the unfamiliar surroundings may make them feel ill at ease. Asking questions such as, “Tell me about your home,” or “What is your favorite room at home?” will help calm them, and you then can redirect them by asking if they would like to share a cup of coffee or tea with you as you visit for a few minutes.

2. If this happens in public, they may be overstimulated and need to leave the setting. Remove them from the room, stay with them, and try to distract them with conversation or offering something to eat or drink. You may want to think about taking them to public places at off-times when the environment is not as busy (such as an early lunch instead of the height of lunch hour).

3. If you’re bringing your loved one living with dementia to a family party, know this also may be overstimulating. Ask the host if there is a room with a chair where they can rest and sit quietly for a few minutes. Doing so provides one-on-one visits also that are more engaging. A person with dementia cannot process their senses as well as those without dementia can, including sounds, lights, temperature, and the number of people in the room. While you might feel good they are out, keep in mind they may need a “time out” at some point to feel comfortable in their surroundings. The purpose of any visit with a person with dementia is to engage them in pleasant conversation or just be with them.

