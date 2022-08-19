Farmers Market+ At The Dole Voted Best of The Fox 2022!

The kids are heading back to school, but Summer is still in session at The Farmers Market+ At The Dole! Thank you for voting us the Best of the Fox 2022 “Best Farmers Market”! We hope you have enjoyed all the summertime fun at The Farmers Market+ at The Dole Mansion! And don’t fret…We’ll keep bringing the Summer vibes to you every Sunday through October 30th.

Voted the #1 Farmers Market in Illinois last year in the American Farmland Trust annual contest and “Best Farmers Market” Best of the Fox 2022! The Farmers Market+ At The Dole invites you to come and see what all the hype is about! We’re a Farmers Market, plus a whole lot more! The Farmers Market+ holds space for our local farmers and artisans to share their bountiful produce and hand-crafted products with the community. With over 80 local vendors, food trucks, live music, the Market+ Bar, ice cream, complimentary kid’s activities, and more, the Market+ has entertainment for all ages!

Bring the kiddos to Market+ At The Dole to keep the summer celebrations going! Busy Brains has activities for inquisitive young intellects, and RC Juggles will blow your mind with his innovative balloon art! Other complimentary kid’s activities include face painting and your favorite costumed characters for photo ops! Drop in for story time with Emmy award winning storyteller Jim May, or enjoy a family picnic on the lawn with your fresh produce and food truck goodies! We have plenty of tables and chairs set up for you under the trees! If you’d like to be closer to the sweet acoustic sounds of Gerald and Camille Acoustic Duo (August 21st), there are tables and chairs set up by the music tent as well.

Stop by the Farmers Market+ At The Dole for a taste of Summer every Sunday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. We are located at the historic Dole Mansion, right near Main Beach in Crystal Lake. There is ample free parking, free admission, and an onsite ATM. Most, but not all, vendors accept card payments as well. See you Sunday at The Farmers Market+ At The Dole!

