Raue Center School For The Arts Announces Fall Classes For Kids Of All Ages! Adults, Too!

RCSA’s fall semester of classes kicked off on August 4th with in-person registration for RCSA On Stage’s A Ghost Tale for Mr. Dickens. Only a few spots remain for this very popular production workshop!

Broadway Baby, geared towards children ages 18 - 36 months, is a fun discovery class for little movers ready to explore music, storytelling, and movement. Wear clothes you can move in! Caregivers are required to stay for this class.

Sprouts on Stage is for children ages 3-4. The class is full of songs, rhymes, rhythm, coordination, imagination, and fun! Music, dancing, and storytelling offer your child their first real theatre experience. Adult participation is optional, but children must be potty-trained if the caregiver doesn’t stay.

Little Stage Stars, for children ages 5-6, uses imagination to explore new and exciting parts of the world as it introduces young students to the wonderful world of theatre. This is the perfect experience for youngsters with a dramatic personality who may be new to performance but are looking for a stage!

Ready, Set, Act!, for ages 7-12, offers an introduction to the craft of acting that uses theatre games and creative play techniques to help bring students out of their shell and into the bright lights of the stage. Children will develop clear and expressive physicality and vocal technique. Through improvisation and short scenes, they’ll use those skills to take risks, make strong character choices, develop character relationships, and pursue objectives.

Acting II (Scene Study) is for kids ages 13 and up. This class offers scene study for actors who are ready to advance their skills and build stronger connections to text and character. Using the techniques of Uta Hagen, students will take a deeper dive into character relationships and learn to use their impulses to create dynamic scenes. Each session culminates in a performance on the Raue Center stage on the last day of class!

Finally, don’t miss RCSA’s pre-professional and adult enrichment classes, including Triple Threat for Teens, Youth Musical Theatre Ensemble (students in this class will join Jane Lynch on stage during A Swingin’ Little Christmas), and Song & Story: Adult Musical Theatre Intensive!

Registration opens to the public on August 18, 2022. Become a RaueNOW Family Member and get early access, plus 25% OFF classes and workshops!

For more information, including class dates and times, please visit www.rauecenter.org/education.

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020