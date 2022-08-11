9th annual Woodstock Ale Fest offers the ultimate beer flight

The 9th annual Woodstock Ale Fest will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the corner of Clay and Newell streets in Woodstock from 1-5 p.m. The fest features 60 brews and spirits from 30 local breweries and distillers, a 50/50 raffle, music, and food trucks with selections sure to please your taste buds!

Woodstock Ale Fest not only provides an opportunity to sample the best local craft beer and spirits but raises funds for a good cause. Net proceeds from Woodstock Ale Fest benefit Independence Health & Therapy, which provides adult day services, behavioral health, and memory care services, as well as physical, occupational and speech therapies. All proceeds raised help fill the funding gap so that Independence Health and Therapy can continue to serve the community’s clients regardless of their ability to pay. This event helps Independence Health & Therapy further its mission of promoting independence and improving lives through care, education, and advocacy.

Since there are so many great local breweries and distillers, this year the Fest is featuring only breweries and distillers within 100 miles of Woodstock. Participating breweries and distillers include Crystal Lake Brewing, Sew Hop’d, ShadowView Brewing, Rush Creek Distilling, McHenry Brewing Co., Kishwaukee Brewing Co., Scorched Earth Brewing, and SpiritWATER by TJ.

General admission tickets provide access to the event along with 18 drink sample tickets and a commemorative Woodstock Ale Fest glass. Designated Driver tickets, VIP tables, and sponsorships are also available.

Independence Health & Therapy: 2028 N. Seminary Ave., Woodstock, IL 60098, 815-338-3590, www.independencehealth.org