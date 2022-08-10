Housing grant opportunities for veterans

Veterans with service-connected or aging-related disabilities could be eligible for a grant to help with home adaptations and repairs. Here is a roundup of some of those opportunities:

1. Specially Adaptive Housing Grant/Special Home Adaptation Grant

Housing grants are available for veterans and service members with qualifying service-connected disabilities so they can buy, build, or change a home to meet their needs and live more independently.

The Specially Adapted Housing (SAH) grant is eligible for veterans receiving service-connected disability benefits for illness or injury resulting in the loss of or loss of use of limbs, blindness, or severe burns.

Qualifying service-connected disabilities for the Special Home Adaptation Grant ((SHA) grant include the loss or loss of use of both hands, certain severe burns, or certain respiratory or breathing injuries.

Both grants require an application and design adaptations must be approved. Of note: qualifying veterans who do not own the home may still be eligible for the grants, but if approved, the amount is much less.

2. Home Improvements and Structural Alterations grant

The HISA grant is available to patients of the VA hospitals who have a medical need for adaptations. The veteran’s VA doctor can help identify a need for accessibility modifications so the veterans can get in and out of the home, access the bathroom, modify electrical to accommodate medical equipment, or alter kitchen counters and sinks to allow for better access.

3. Vocational Rehabilitation Employment Independent Living Program

This grant may be available to certain service-connected veterans looking for services leading to employment or independent living (including housing modifications). The veterans must provide an application that the VA uses to determine if the service will assist with living more independently.

The Veterans Assistance Commission is available to assist veterans with applications or information. For more information, call the office at 815-334-4229.

Veterans Assistance Commission : 667 Ware Road : Woodstock, IL 60098 : 815.334.4229