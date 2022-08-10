Downtown Crystal Lake - Farmer's Market & Johnny Appleseed Festival

There’s no better place to enjoy a summer morning than at the Crystal Lake Farmer’s Market. Stroll through the stalls of fresh produce, handmade goods, and live plants. Listen to the music drifting from the gazebo and stop to chat with friends and neighbors.

The market is more than just a place to purchase fresh produce; it’s a community gathering place where people can connect and enjoy the best of what Crystal Lake offers. Make sure to come to Depot Park every Saturday in August to experience the market for yourself.

And after the market, grab breakfast or lunch at one of our downtown restaurants. There’s nothing better than dining al fresco on a beautiful summer day.

Mark your calendars - it’s that time of year again. The trees are changing color, and the air is getting cooler, which can only mean one thing: the annual Johnny Appleseed Festival is just around the corner. For 29 years, our little town has come together to celebrate the life and times of John Chapman, aka Johnny Appleseed.

Johnny was born in Leominster, Massachusetts, in 1774 and was known for his kindness and love of nature. He spent his life planting apple trees across America and was a pioneer in conservation. The Johnny Appleseed Festival is a great way to educate and stimulate historical interest among the community residents. The festival provides an excellent opportunity to learn about his important role in our country’s development.

This year’s festival will be bigger and better, with various historical information, traditional games, and delicious food. The Johnny Appleseed Festival will delight you whether you’re a history buff or just looking for a fun day out. So please mark your calendars and join us on September 24th for a celebration you won’t soon forget.

You can find more information and discover why Downtown Crystal Lake / Main Street has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America™ program at www.downtowncl.org .

Downtown Crystal Lake/Main Street

25 W. Crystal Lake Avenue

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

815-479-0832