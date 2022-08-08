Raue Center Hosts Member Appreciation and Discount Night on August 18th!

Save the date! On August 18, 2022, Raue Center For The Arts will host its annual Member Appreciation and Discount Night from 5:30 - 8 p.m. This special evening allows Raue Center to thank its members for being part of the Raue Center For The Arts family by offering the biggest ticket discounts of the year, along with other terrific benefits!

This wonderful annual event is open to all. RaueNOW members will receive 37% off the purchase of up to four tickets, and non-members receive 20% off the purchase of up to two tickets. Become a RaueNOW member on Discount Night and get the best prices on your favorite entertainment all year long!

“Member Appreciation Night is our way to say “thank you” to our members by offering new shows and the year’s biggest discount,” said James Knight, Economic Development Manager for Raue Center. “Attendees will also have first crack to purchase tickets for some yet-to-be-released shows.”

Raue Center is excited to offer RaueNOW members, and those who become a member on Discount Night, the biggest ticket discount of the year with 37% off! If you have recently let your RaueNOW membership expire, this is a great time to renew and save big on some of the hottest shows on the horizon.

Member Appreciation and Discount Night will feature discounts on tickets to exciting shows, including Swinging Little Christmas with Jane Lynch, Heartache Tonight, American English, and more! New additions to Raue Center’s 2022-23 season will be announced during the event.

Raue Center’s Member Appreciation and Discount Night will also feature ticket giveaways, a guided tour of the historic theatre beginning at 6 p.m., refreshments for purchase at the bar, and the opportunity to mix and mingle with fellow RaueNOW members and Raue Center staff.

For more information about this exciting opportunity, please visit www.rauecenter.org.

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020