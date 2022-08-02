August 02, 2022
Tips for staying sane when flying with an infant

By Crystal Lake Travel [sponsored]
Are you planning to do some traveling with a baby in tow? Flying with an infant can be challenging, but here are some tips to help make it more manageable:

1. Do your research

Some airlines are known for being more family-friendly than others in terms of amenities, services, and even in-flight entertainment. For instance, some airlines may offer early boarding for families with young children which can mean more time to get settled. Additionally, some airlines offer bassinets and bathrooms with a changing table. If you have some time before you need to purchase tickets, call around to see what amenities are offered.

2. Choose the right seat

The front of the plane could be the best option for parents with infants, as those seats usually offer more legroom. If possible, choose a seat closest to the window as it can also provide a little more privacy, especially for those who are breastfeeding. While children can fly on an adult’s lap until age 2, there are some considerations to keep in mind, such as safety concerns, cost, and flight length.

3. Prepare for fussiness

Babies’ ears are often sensitive to pressure changes so if possible, during takeoff and landing encourage your infant to nurse or suck on a bottle or pacifier to help relieve that pressure. Also consider scheduling your trip to coincide with your infant’s regular nap and sleep schedules. When booking your flight, try to choose one with minimal layovers and connections. Have an infant who is more fussy than usual during the flight? Walk up and down the aisles of the plane a few times if possible, as the movement can help calm and soothe babies.

Crystal Lake Travel : 13 Crystal Lake Plaza, Crystal Lake IL 60014 : 815.459.2500 :

http://www.cltravelagency.com/.

Sponsored