Blues and Folk Music Rock Raue Center’s Arts on the Green in August!

Raue Center For The Arts is thrilled to present award-winning Blues artist and local favorite Hector Anchondo at Arts on the Green on Saturday, August 13th at 7 p.m. Raue Center’s terrific summer outdoor entertainment series takes place at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in downtown Crystal Lake.

After performing for years in a Rock band, Anchondo made the decision to switch to the Blues. He was serious enough about following this calling that he moved to Chicago for a year to soak up Blues music and learn from its old-school traditions.

Anchondo’s initial Blues releases, Kicking Up Dust (2012) and Young Guns (2014), introduced his Blues sound to midwest audiences. His 2017 album Roll the Dice spent 24 weeks on the Roots Music Report. He subsequently entered the 2020 International Blues Challenge in the solo/duo category, and came away with the top prize! Besides being an incredibly prestigious honor, winning in the International Blues Challenge was the culmination of over two decades of work for Anchondo.

With the IBC trophy in hand, along with 2020 appearances at the Chicago Blues Festival, the Big Blues Bender, and the Legendary Rhythm and Blues Cruise, Anchondo continues to bring his wonderful Blues sound to the midwest.

On Saturday, August 20th at 7 p.m., Soundtracks of a Generation will present Ladies from the Canyon: a Tribute to Linda Ronstadt and Joni Mitchell. Heather Wood and Jessica Hornsten will take you on a joyful, entertaining journey that showcases the best-loved songs of these groundbreaking artists who fearlessly challenged stylistic boundaries over their long careers while creating timeless music.

Space at Arts on the Green is limited, so order tickets early and plan your visit to this charming outdoor venue. Patrons are welcome to bring refreshments to enjoy while sitting under the trees and watching fabulous live entertainment in the great outdoors.

To purchase tickets, or for more information, please visit www.rauecenter.org.

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org