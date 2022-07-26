Crystal Lake, Your Getaway Close to Home!

When you live in a place, it is easy to overlook all of the charms surrounding you. Familiarity can cause you to think of out-of-town locations when planning a vacation or escaping for a getaway. However, Crystal Lake has so much to offer right in your own backyard! Go out, seek a new experience in our community, and become a “Local Tourist”. Not sure where to begin your adventure? – Crystal Lake offers something for everyone with a wide variety of events, activities, and places to shop and dine.

For the foodie, Crystal Lake has flavors from around the world along with an array of choices ranging from hometown favorites like Pops Corn Crib, Inside Scoop, Julie Ann’s and The Freeze to upscale dining experiences at 1776, Da Buffone and Vine & Plate. If rest and rejuvenation is what you seek, the City has over 14 salons and spas. Otherwise, an afternoon stroll in downtown Crystal Lake for shopping and dining is always a fun getaway and good for the soul. There is even a bike rental station at the Metra train station where you can use the Koloni App to rent a bike and go for a ride to explore the area further.

For the history buff looking to learn more about the community, Crystal Lake has its very own historical society located inside the Colonel Palmer House, which is open to the public. The Colonel Palmer House also offers a variety of programs and events like Victorian-era style luncheons, candle carving, folklore fashion and more. If arts and entertainment is your passion, check out the Dole Mansion, which is home to concerts throughout the summer, a year-round Farmers Market and a monthly 4th Fridays Art Event. The historical Raue Center for the Arts in downtown Crystal Lake hosts big name acts and performances throughout the year so be sure to catch a show!

For the nature lover, Crystal Lake has a plethora of parks and trails throughout the community including Veterans Acres and the Prairie Path bike trail. If you enjoy the outdoors but seek adventure, Crystal Lake has Three Oaks Recreation Area offering boat rentals, paddle boarding, yoga, volleyball, fishing, swimming and wakeboarding. Crystal Lake even has a variety of rainy day activities from indoor rock climbing at North Wall Rock Climbing to burning off energy bouncing around at the Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park.

One thing that may surprise you is how many things there are to do right in your own hometown. Even with the abundance of parks, restaurants and retailers, there is always something new to check out or explore!