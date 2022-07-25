Raue Center Presents Derrick Procell at Arts on the Green on August 6!

Join Raue Center For The Arts on August 6, 2022 for a terrific outdoor show courtesy of Catfood Records original recording artist Derrick Procell! Procell will perform the best of Rock, Blues, and Soul at Arts on the Green, located at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church (210 McHenry Avenue) in Crystal Lake, at 7 p.m.

Originally from Milwaukee, award-winning singer-songwriter Derrick Procell is a sought-after frontman, vocalist, and musician who performs not only as a solo artist, but also with his band Derrick Procell and the Redeemers, and with Soundtracks of a Generation. Procell is a highly respected and very popular songwriter; his songs have been recorded by The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, Logan Daniels, and Melissa Manchester, to name a few. You’ve also heard Procell’s songs on the television shows My Name is Earl, TrueBlood, Criminal Minds, Boston Legal, Saving Grace, The Office, and King of the Hill, and also in the Oscar-nominated film Lady Bird. He has won songwriting awards from the Wisconsin Area Music Institute, Los Angeles Songwriters Showcase, and Billboard Magazine. His newest album is Hello Mojo.

Procell has provided vocals for advertising giants like McDonald’s, Chevrolet, Budweiser, Coca-Cola, and Kellogg’s, and his songs have been included in projects by the American Cancer Society, Music From the Heart, and the Children’s Heart Foundation.

Linda Cain of the Chicago Blues Guide calls Procell’s music “a treasure trove of richly detailed story-songs that immerse the listener in the Blues experience from the Delta to Chicago and beyond. Blues fans around the world seeking smart, powerful modern Blues songs that honor the legacy of the genre’s masters will find it here.”

Tickets for Raue Center’s Arts On The Green start at $20. Student (18 & under) tickets are $8.

RaueNOW members enjoy a 30% discount.

To purchase tickets, or for more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org