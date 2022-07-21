Why Verlo mattresses are different

Since opening its very first store in 1958, Verlo Mattress® has been listed among the best places to buy a mattress in the communities it serves.

Verlo Mattress has two locations in McHenry County, helping the community to sleep better and enjoy life more. If you’re an existing customer, you already know what sets Verlo Mattress apart from other mattress retailers. At Verlo, a great mattress starts with premium materials, and Verlo seeks the highest quality materials that are made in the USA.

Verlo builds all standard sizes or even custom size mattresses that will meet your specific sleep needs, and fit within your budget. Verlo offers a wide variety of single- and double-sided innerspring mattresses, as well as gel memory foam and hybrid mattresses. Visit the Verlo showroom, located at 5150 Northwest Hwy. in Crystal Lake to see the Verlo difference for yourself!

What truly sets Verlo mattresses apart is the Lifetime Comfort Guarantee. Because Verlo builds its mattresses locally in their factory, your mattress can easily be adjusted at any time! Verlo will pick up your mattress for a small service charge and rebuild the mattress to adjust the firmness at any time if your sleep preference changes throughout the years.

Verlo mattresses are made one at a time at its 13,000 square-foot local factory store at 3710 W. Elm St. in McHenry, so you never have to pay middleman mark-ups, and you can rest easy knowing your mattress is being built right on site!

In addition to standard-sized mattresses, Verlo Mattress can also make custom mattresses to fit your boat, RV, truck or antique bed.

A good night’s sleep is a gift that keeps on giving, and with the right mattress, you can experience that gift night after night. Verlo Mattress® of Crystal Lake makes it easy to find a mattress that feels like it was made with you in mind.

If you live in McHenry County, make Verlo Mattress of Crystal Lake your go-to location when you need a new mattress. To learn more or to test out a few mattresses for yourself, call Verlo Mattress of Crystal Lake at 815-455-2570 or visit the showroom.

Verlo Mattress Factory: 5150 Northwest Hwy., Crystal Lake, IL 60014, 815.455.2570, www.verlo.com