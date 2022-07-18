Feeding birds? How to choose a feeder

Is anything more enjoyable on a warm summer day than birdwatching and listening to the songbirds sing? Adding a few feeders will bring more feathered friends to your yard. When deciding what types of birds you want to attract, keep these tips in mind:

1. Hopper feeders

These are generally wood and hold a larger amount of seed. They typically have a flat surface that birds can sit comfortably on to eat. This type of feeder is a favorite to many, especially the beautiful cardinal. Others who might visit are jays, nuthatches, sparrows, woodpeckers, and red-wing blackbirds.

2. Window feeders

These allow you to watch the birds up close. The feeders are usually smaller in design and a great solution if you don’t have space for a larger one.

3. Tube feeders

This type of feeder comes in a variety of sizes and styles. Mixed seed tube feeders will attract a nice selection of smaller birds that eat as they sit on perches.

4. Finch feeders

The very small holes or mesh on these feeders are designed to hold thistle seeds.

5. Peanut feeders

Besides providing an ample source of nutrition, these feeders will attract nuthatches, woodpeckers, and blue jays. Peanuts can also be fed along with other seeds on platform or fly-thru feeders. Blue jays will certainly be a grateful guest and you will hear them thank you.

6. Suet feeders

Another way to attract beautiful woodpeckers, this feeder is designed to hold suet “cakes” that fit into a cage. Suet-eating birds will cling and eat a variety of types of suet mixed with seed.

Lastly, nectar-loving birds such as hummingbirds enjoy sipping on nectar from feeders designed just for them, while Orioles enjoy nectar from feeders that hold both oranges and grape jelly.

By having a selection of different feeders, which are available at Countryside, you can attract the greatest variety of birds to your yard.

