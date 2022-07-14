Do I really need a mattress protector?

Whether you are trying to decide if an older mattress really needs protection or purchasing a new mattress, you may be wondering if a mattress protector is really a necessity.

Many people dismiss mattress protectors because your mattress sits in the temperature-controlled, safe environment of your bedroom. However, there are many things that your mattress does need protection from regardless of the safe environment that you provide.

Mattress protectors provide a protective barrier against accidents, keeping your mattress sanitary and fresh. If your children – or pets – sleep in your bed, you should utilize a mattress protector.

If you just keep a bottle of water next to your bed or eat the occasional snack in bed, it’s important to protect your mattress from the mess and moisture of spills.

A protector will create a barrier against dust mites, pet dander, dead skin cells and other debris that naturally collect in your bedding as you’re enjoying your daily life.

If you’re a neat and tidy person who doesn’t eat or drink in bed, you may assume that you don’t need a mattress protector. Before you write off the mattress protector, think about how this barrier between your body and the mattress can provide valuable protection for you.

Debris such as loose hairs, dandruff and other natural human byproducts collect on your mattress if you don’t vacuum and clean it routinely. It is much easier to slip on a protector and wash it along with your bedding.

A high-quality protector could also save you from uncomfortable reactions to many allergens, including dust mites. By blocking moisture and ensuring that spills are effectively cleaned and dried, you may also prevent the development of mold and bacteria growth within your mattress. Think of it like insurance – even if you’ve never had an accident, you’d never consider driving without it.

