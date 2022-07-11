Downtown Crystal Lake / Main Street RECEIVES 2022 MAIN STREET AMERICA ACCREDITATION

Downtown Crystal Lake / Main Street has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America™ program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce those members with an exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach™.

“We are proud of this year’s 863 nationally Accredited Main Street America programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, President & CEO of Main Street America. “During another incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement.”

In 2021, Main Street America programs generated $5.76 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 6,601 net new businesses, generated 30,402 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,595 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,427,729 volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support their operations, it generated $19.34 of new investment back into Main Street communities. Main Street America is a nonprofit subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. For more information, visit mainstreet.org .

The Downtown Crystal Lake / Main Street’s performance is annually evaluated by Illinois Main Street, in partnership with Main Street America.

Ben Volling, Board President added “With an emphasis on family fun and full of variety, Downtown Crystal Lake is a community of dedicated business people, volunteers and civic leaders enhancing the quality of life for our residents and visitors.”