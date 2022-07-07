Three things to know about seniors and heat dangers

The summer season generally brings with it a spike in temperatures and stickier weather. Here are three things older adults should know when it comes to heat dangers:

1. Seniors are more prone to heat stress

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those aged 65 years or older are more prone to heat-related health problems because:

• they do not adjust as well as young people to sudden changes in temperature

• they are more likely to have a chronic medical condition that changes normal body responses to heat

• they are more likely to take prescription medicines that affect the body’s ability to control its temperature or sweat.

2. Seniors can minimize their risks

There are several ways seniors can stay safe in the excessive heat. The CDC suggests older adults not rely on a fan as their main cooling source when it’s really hot outside, but instead stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. Additionally, seniors should drink more water than usual to stave off dehydration, avoid strenuous activities, and get plenty of rest.

3. Seniors need our help

It is important to check in on older adults during extreme heat. The CDC recommends those 65 years of age or older have a friend or relative call to check on them twice a day during a heat wave. If you know someone in this age group, check on them at least twice a day. The CDC also advises people to closely monitor the older adults in their lives for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, such as dizziness, nausea, headaches, clammy skin, and passing out, among others.

Elderwerks Educational Services : 251 E. Northwest Highway, Palatine, IL 60067: 855.462.0100 : https://www.elderwerks.org/