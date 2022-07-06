AC on, off, or up while on vacation?

Before leaving for vacation, do you turn off your air conditioner to save money, turn up the temperature to reduce energy costs, or leave it running as usual, to maintain the coolness and thwart burglars who’ll think someone’s home?

Most heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) experts agree that the best option is to leave your AC unit on, but raise the temperature. You’ll reap the energy savings from decreasing your energy usage, and preserve your home from a build-up of heat. (It’ll also sound/appear like the home is occupied, and hopefully help discourage any criminal activity.)

Keeping the AC on has other benefits, too. An air conditioner doesn’t just cool the air; it reduces indoor humidity. Electronic equipment, wood flooring, and even pantry staples can degrade in hot, humid conditions.

Tom Eppers, co-owner, Dowe & Wagner, an HVAC company serving residential and commercial customers in Illinois and Wisconsin, adds that keeping humidity controlled also discourages mold growth, musty odors, and peeling paint.

Eppers also recommends programmable thermostats, which can be adjusted for optimum temperatures based on the homeowner’s schedule for vacations, and regular daily routines.

He says, “Ideally you could set your programmable thermostat to keep your home’s temperature at 85 when you’re on vacation, and program it to 72 for the day of your return, which saves energy.”

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) agrees to setting your home’s temperature around 85 degrees while on vacation, which allows the AC to perform its job and save energy.

The DOE explains that air conditioners use six percent of all the electricity produced in the U.S., at an annual cost of $29 billion to homeowners. “As a result, roughly 117 million metric tons of carbon dioxide are released into the air each year.”

