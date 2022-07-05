Raue Center Welcomes 2022-23 Artists-in-Residence Bourbon Country!

Raue Center For The Arts is pleased to announce local favorite Bourbon Country as artists-in-residence for its 2022-23 season! Bourbon Country will kick off Raue Center’s second annual outdoor summer entertainment series, Arts on the Green, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church on July 9, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Bourbon Country was formed in 2012 when Randy Leggee and Nathan Masey discovered they shared a common thread of music in churches and other entertainment venues. After entering the world of Country music, the band began performing throughout Chicagoland and Wisconsin. Nathan eventually moved to California, and Warren Pohl joined Bourbon Country, bringing decades of successful band experience and a plan to compliment the Country music with some Classic Rock tunes.

Bourbon Country has continued to evolve, adding seasoned music professionals Jody and Paul Fields and Wade Frazier. As one of the strongest vocal bands around, Bourbon Country now performs tunes by Garth Brooks, the Carpenters, the Eagles, Elton John, James Taylor, Van Morrison, America, Adele, Coldplay, and Florida Georgia Line, among others.

“When you sit down and listen to this band, you are reminded of how collaboration works,” said Richard Kuranda, Executive Director of Raue Center. “They all are great as individuals, but when they start to jam, something organically wonderful kicks in and you feel it. The music really does come alive. We are lucky to have Bourbon Country coming to Arts on the Green!”

Raue Center Covid-19 protocols are subject to change and may vary by event, so check your event page on our website to confirm the requirements for your specific event. For questions or concerns, please contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212.

To purchase tickets or for more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020