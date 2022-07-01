Choices Empower Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

As a parent or caregiver to someone with an intellectual or developmental disability, finding ways to support your loved one’s interests and growth can be challenging, and at times, overwhelming. Enter Clearbrook West, the McHenry County hub for Clearbrook’s programs and services. Clearbrook, an Arlington Heights-based non-profit, exists to empower those with disabilities to embrace their potential via a variety of programs tailored to the individuals, as well as their families, unique needs. Clearbrook West serves 250+ individuals in over 39 communities and eight locations in the McHenry County area.

CHOICE, the organization’s community day service offering, is founded on the idea of providing support to an individual with an intellectual/developmental disability so they can find what is meaningful to them. The program is designed to accommodate participants across a variety of disabilities.

There are currently two CHOICE locations in McHenry County: one in Crystal Lake and one in the newly opened Woodstock building. At the Woodstock location, participants are welcomed into an environment in which every room has a purpose. From a sensory room to a vocational area, individuals are provided opportunities to grow in all aspects of life and pursue their personal goals.

The goal of CHOICE McHenry (Crystal Lake) is independence within the community. Participants are given the choice to choose their activities each day—from volunteering to outings, and more. One individual, Taylor, loves being with her friends and going to the pumpkin patch during the fall months. She and other participants attend farmers markets, community events, and volunteer with local businesses.

By empowering CHOICE participants to become active in the community, they are able to thrive socially and personally.

To learn more about the CHOICE program and how it benefits individuals like Taylor, go to www.clearbrook.org/west .