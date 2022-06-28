Crystal Lake is the clear leader for business in McHenry County and beyond

Through the years, the City has cultivated a business friendly approach together with the community’s quality of life—excellent schools, outdoor recreational activities and cultural opportunities—to create a prosperous mix of local, regional and national businesses.

In Crystal Lake, the strength of the downtown is as important as the business corridors on Route 14 and around the city. You can find most anything you need in Crystal Lake, from outstanding locally-owned retail and services to major chain businesses. The City has purposely approached economic development through a balanced approach to cultivate a community that provides entrepreneurial opportunities and at the same time attracts major brands.

Taken together, Crystal Lake delivers the right mix. Downtown, longtime staples have been reinvigorated by new ownership, and is filled with small businesses, coffee shops and restaurants offering unique options and gifts you can’t find elsewhere. Crystal Lake is a true a hub for small businesses!

In the city’s business corridors, The Commons of Crystal Lake recently upgraded its storefronts to enhance curb appeal. Regional and national chains, The Edge Fitness, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, and McAlister’s Deli are all new additions to Crystal Lake.

Location matters to businesses and Crystal Lake is perfectly situated near two Metra stations with a vibrant downtown and major commercial corridors. Businesses that locate here, stay here. The community embraces both locally grown businesses and those expanding to Crystal Lake.

Progressive and innovative, the City takes pride in welcoming businesses and walking owners through the process of doing business in Crystal Lake. That’s why, in McHenry County and beyond, Crystal Lake is the clear leader for business.