Join Raue Center For Its 2nd Annual Outdoor Summer Series Arts On The Green!

Raue Center For The Arts is thrilled to have been invited back to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, where they will host the 2nd annual outdoor summer series Arts On The Green! Located at 210 McHenry Avenue in Crystal Lake, the series begins Saturday, July 9th at 7 p.m. with resident artists (and local favorite) Bourbon Country!

On July 16th, enjoy Tina Naponelli in Tapestry Unraveled: The Music of Carole King. Backed by a bold five-piece band, Naponelli’s powerful voice captures the true essence of King in this unique and unforgettable tribute experience that includes hits like “I Feel the Earth Move” and “Natural Woman.”

Hector Anchondo, an award-winning Blues artist and local favorite, takes the stage at the Green on August 13th at 7 p.m. Anchondo has appeared at The Chicago Blues Festival, the Big Blues Bender, and the October Legendary Rhythm and Blues Cruise!

On August 20th at 7 p.m., Ladies From The Canyon pays tribute to Linda Ronstadt and Joni Mitchell. Heather Wood and Jessica Hornsten perform your favorite Folk and Country Rock hits from two of America’s greatest female singer/songwriters from the 60s and 70s.

Jeff Jacobs tickles the ivories on August 27th at 7 p.m. As a former member of the Billy Joel Band, Jacobs appeared on both of Joel’s number one hits “We Didn’t Start the Fire” and “River of Dreams.” Joel describes Jacobs as “The Piano Man’s Piano Man.”

Raue Center is honored to partner with St. Mary’s Episcopal Church for this program and for its expanding arts education program, Raue Center School For The Arts. Community is the Heart of the Arts!

Space is limited, so order tickets early. Patrons can bring blankets, chairs, and refreshments to enjoy as they sit under the stars and enjoy terrific entertainment in the great outdoors!

To purchase tickets, or for more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020