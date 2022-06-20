Raue Center School For The Arts On Stage! Presents Two Seussical Musicals in July!

Raue Center School For The Arts On Stage! production workshops are a terrific way to introduce children to the inner workings of staged plays and musicals. The workshops hosted by RCSA take students from rehearsal to production, from page to stage, working closely alongside Chicagoland theatre professionals. Students build on all the great performance fundamentals that are taught in the classroom, and then put those skills into practice in front of audiences as part of the cast of a full-scale production on Raue Center’s main stage!

Previous RCSA On Stage! productions have included A Christmas Carol: a Holiday Pantomime and Schoolhouse Rock Jr. Live. Now the students of this wildly popular workshop bring you Seussical Kids and Seussical Jr.!

In these fun and entertaining musical adaptations, audiences are transported from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, where the Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton the Elephant, who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos. These similar but age-appropriate stories of the power of friendship, loyalty, family, and community feature terrific young casts of RCSA students.

Seussical Kids will be presented on July 8 at 7 p.m., and again on July 9 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. It features a cast of RCSA students ages 7-11, and is 30 minutes long. Adult tickets are $15, and student tickets are $7. RaueNOW members enjoy a 30% discount.

Seussical Jr. will be presented on July 15 at 7 p.m., and again on July 16 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. It features a cast of RCSA students ages 12 and up, and is 60 minutes long. Adult tickets are $20, and student tickets are $7. RaueNOW members enjoy a 30% discount.

To purchase tickets, or for more information about these terrific musicals, please visit www.rauecenter.org , or contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org