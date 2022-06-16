What is the best temperature for my bedroom at night?

Creating a relaxing bedroom environment that promotes sleep can improve how you feel when you’re awake.

Studies have shown people simply sleep better when their bedroom is optimized for light and noise levels, temperature, and comfort. But what is the best temperature for your bedroom at night?

According to the National Sleep Foundation, your body temperature naturally decreases at night to initiate sleep. When your bedroom temperature is around 65 degrees Fahrenheit, it helps to facilitate that process.

Most healthy adults will experience a natural drop in body temperature while they sleep as part of the initial stages of the sleep cycle. A lower core temperature promotes drowsiness, while a higher temperature makes you more alert.

A cool bedroom will not only help you fall asleep faster, but it will help you get a better night’s sleep. Studies also show that sleeping in temperatures between 60-68 degrees will allow your body to release more melatonin, one of our best anti-aging hormones.

If you commonly run hot when you sleep, you might only use a top sheet. Others sleep cooler, and beneath a thick comforter.

No matter the season, many experts agree the ideal bedroom temperature for sleeping is 65 degrees. This cooler thermostat setting will help you maintain a lower core temperature while you sleep, according to the National Sleep Foundation.

However, an exact 65 degrees may not be ideal for everyone. Christopher Winter, medical director at Charlottesville Neurology and Sleep Medicine, says your bedroom should be between 60 to 67 degrees Fahrenheit for optimal sleep. Temperatures above 75 degrees and below 54 degrees can disrupt sleep.

If you still feel too cold, add a layer of bedding like a light quilt or cotton blanket. If it’s too warm, or an especially hot, humid day, consider removing a layer of bedding or wearing lighter pajamas to stay cool while you sleep.

Verlo Mattress Factory: 5150 Northwest Hwy., Crystal Lake, IL 60014, 815.455.2570, www.verlo.com



