Adult Day Programs Provide Enrichment for Older Adults

Are you caring for someone 55 or older?

Take this five-question quiz to see if they would benefit from additional support.

Does your loved one have a hobby or interest they no longer can participate in? Does your loved one need assistance with medication? Are you concerned with leaving your loved one alone? Does your loved one like to do “busy work”? Is your loved one restless at night?

If you answered yes to any of these questions you might want to consider looking into an Adult Day program.

Adult day programs provide coordinated and medically supervised activities for adults in a community-based group setting. Services and activities may include medication and health monitoring, social and recreational activities, music and art therapy, meals, and assistance with activities of daily living.

Additionally, such programs provide respite, support, and education for the caregiver. Adult day programs are different than a senior center as they provide cognitive stimulation and medical supervision for adults in a supportive environment.

Independence Health & Therapy has been operating McHenry County’s only Adult Day program since 1982. The Adult Day Program operates Monday – Friday, 9 am to 4 pm and provides door-to-door transportation. The program is staffed by registered nurses and certified nursing assistants. For more information, please visit www.independencehealth.org or call 815-338-3590.



