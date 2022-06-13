Raue Center to Host 4th Annual 6x6 Project Art Auction/Exhibition and Reception!

Join Raue Center For The Arts as it hosts its 4th annual 6x6 Project Art Auction/Exhibition and Reception on Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. This fun and engaging event will take place at Raue Center For The Arts, 26 N. Williams Street in Crystal Lake.

The public is invited to attend, and many participating artists will be present. “We’re excited to open our doors at Raue Center and let people view the art in person!” said Michelle Nowland, 6x6 Project Chair. “All bidding is done online at Auctria.com. The art submitted for the 6x6 Project keeps getting better each year, with more people getting involved and showing their love and appreciation for art.”

Bidding for the artwork begins June 6, 2022 at 9 a.m. and continues through 8 p.m. on the evening of the reception on June 25th. Over 190 unique pieces of art will be up for bid. To register to bid, or to browse the artwork, visit www.auctria.events/6x6project2022 . Several mini-installations of the art will be at various locations prior to the reception, including Raue Center, Countryside Flowershop, and Out of the Box in Crystal Lake, and Material Things Artisan Market in Woodstock.

What’s an art reception without a little wine and cheese? Raue Center and 6x6 Project are proud to partner with Fork It Food & Grazing for this event! Pre-order a Hand-Held Grazing Bouquet for only $9, or a Solo Grazing Box for $20. The Solo Box has a vegetarian option, too!

Visit forkitfoods.com , and Fork It Grazing will donate 10% of total sales back to support Raue Center and its education programs! The deadline to pre-order is June 20th.

All proceeds of the 6x6 Project benefit Raue Center and its education programs, Mission Imagination and Raue Center School For The Arts, which have been enriching the lives of over 20,000 children annually in the local community since 2001.

“Raue Center is ready to get the community back to enjoying the arts,” added Nowland. “Our goal is to raise as much as possible to help sustain Raue’s education programs. If you don’t prefer to bid, general donations are appreciated and welcome.”

The 4th annual 6x6 Project is made possible through the generous support of sponsors Willow Springs Foundation and Miller-Verchota. For more information, please visit www.rauecenter.org or email 6x6project@rauecenter.org .

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020