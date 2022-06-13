Weekend getaway ideas for couples

Looking to get out of town but you only have a few days to spare this summer? Here are some weekend trip destination ideas for couples:

1. Chicago

There is no shortage of things to do in the Windy City. Just some of the must visit places include Navy Pier, the Art Institute of Chicago, Millennium Park, The Magnificent Mile, and the Lincoln Park Zoo, among others. Take in a concert, comedy show, musical, or play at one of the city’s many theater venues. Chicago is also home to a variety of breweries, taprooms, and food experiences. Visitors can also explore the city’s abundance of diverse neighborhoods, including Bucktown, Andersonville, or Logan Square.

2. Galena

Roughly a three hour drive from Chicago, Galena’s Main Street boasts half a mile of more than 100 shops, featuring clothing, jewelry, collectibles, specialty items, gifts and more. Places to nosh include farm-to-table restaurants, ice cream parlors, fine dining establishments, and more. Visitors can also grab a drink at one of the city’s wineries or distilleries, and immerse themselves in the town’s rich history by taking a tour of the home of the United States 18th president, Ulysses S. Grant, or touring the Galena & U.S. Grant Museum. Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy the city’s many scenic views and hiking trails.

3. Milwaukee

Less than a two hour drive from Chicago, Milwaukee is a popular Wisconsin destination. Art enthusiasts will enjoy perusing the paintings, prints, photographs, and sculptures at the Milwaukee Art Museum. Take a tour of the Original Cheesehead Factory, where the popular cheesehead hats are made. Visitors will also enjoy taking an individual brewery tour or hopping on a beer tour bus. The Milwaukee RiverWalk winds through the heart of the city, and is home to a variety of restaurants, brewpubs, shops, and nightlife.

