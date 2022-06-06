Local Blues Favorite Hector Anchondo Rocks Arts on the Green in August!

Raue Center For The Arts is thrilled to present award-winning Blues artist (and local favorite) Hector Anchondo! Hector will perform at Raue Center’s outdoor summer concert series, Arts on the Green, on August 13, 2022 at 7 p.m. Arts on the Green performances are presented at a charming outdoor venue located at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Crystal Lake. Space is limited, so order your tickets early and plan your visit - you can bring refreshments to enjoy while sitting under the trees listening to wonderful music.

Anchondo’s initial Blues releases, Kicking Up Dust (2012) and Young Guns (2014), introduced his Blues sound to midwest audiences. In 2017, his release Roll The Dice spent 24 weeks on the Roots Music Report.

Anchondo entered the 2020 International Blues Challenge in the Solo/Duo category, and came away with the top prize! While winning a category in the International Blues Challenge is quite a prestigious honor, for Anchondo it was the culmination of over two decades of devotion and hard work. After performing for years in a Rock band called Anchondo, he made the decision to switch to the Blues. He was serious enough about following this calling that he moved to Chicago for a year to soak up Blues music and learn from its old-school traditions. He is continuing to follow his calling to play the Blues with heart and dedication.

With the International Blues Challenge trophy in hand, along with 2020 appearances that included performing at The Chicago Blues Festival, The Big Blues Bender, and the October Legendary Rhythm and Blues Cruise, Anchondo continues to build upon his resumé with a solid foundation of hard work and enthusiastic touring.

To purchase tickets, or for more information about Hector Anchondo or Arts on the Green, please visit www.rauecenter.org

