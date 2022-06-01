There is nothing like summer, especially in a town like Crystal Lake!

Children look forward to sleeping in, spending time with friends, and playing neighborhood games after the sun goes down. Some of the more enjoyable parts of summer in Crystal Lake include bike rides around town, swimming and fishing at Main Beach or Three Oaks, ice cream downtown, and the Lakeside Festival for the Arts. The freedom and independence of summer create memories that last well into adulthood.

By the time August rolls around, though, families start thinking about heading back to school.

Along with returning to school can come relearning concepts and skills that may have been lost a bit since last school year. This is known as the “summer slide.” Below are a few things that can maybe help you avoid the summer slide.

1) Put your child in an educational summer camp. Crystal Lake has many camps that help in basic math skills, STEM, arts and crafts, and language. The child doesn’t view it as “real” school, but there is still a high level of learning that happens.

2) Find a web-based academic program that your child can do each day. Something that is short (15-30 minutes), but done on a daily basis can do wonders for keeping skills sharp, and for developing new skills. A couple of really solid web-based learning programs are like Khan Academy and Duolingo.

3) Read, read, read! One of the absolute best things students can do to avoid summer slide is to read regularly. If your child doesn’t like reading fiction books, then find non-fiction. If they do not like traditional book reading, then find magazines or graphic novels. Make time to go to the Crystal Lake Public Library and help your child find something they enjoy reading. It is the best air-conditioned place to go on a steamy Illinois summer day!