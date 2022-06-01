Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Foster Connections in their Communities

Everybody deserves to feel supported and have a chance to live their fullest lives possible. At Clearbrook West, individuals with intellectual disabilities receive the chance to do just that.

Those entrusted to Clearbrook West are able to integrate their lives into their communities in many ways. Volunteering through the CHOICE program, working at local businesses, or going on outings are just a few ways our individuals spend their days. The goal is to achieve the greatest level possible of independence within their community.

The CHOICE program offers individuals the opportunity to choose what they would like to do each day. Whether they would like to go bowling, volunteer at local organizations, or simply watch a movie, this program gives them the chance to make independent decisions and advocate for themselves. For some individuals there is a desire to work in the community independently. Clearbrook West equips them with the skills and motivation to do so.

Matthew first came to Clearbrook for employment services. Initially, he was not motivated to work. With Clearbrook’s support, he realized the benefits of a having a job—freedom and independence—and his interest in being employed increased. Today, he has a job at Mariano’s and is doing very well.

To learn more about Clearbrook programs that are helping many like Matthew in McHenry County, go to www.clearbrook.org/west .