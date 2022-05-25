Why Crystal Lake is Your Destination for Fun This Summer

There is something for everyone to enjoy in Crystal Lake this summer! Whether it’s hiking, biking, fishing, wakeboarding, relaxing, shopping or dining outdoors, Crystal Lake has it all.

Start your weekend by stocking up on fresh produce, live plants and hand crafted treats at one of the two Farmers Markets located in Downtown on Saturday or at The Dole on Sunday. Jump on a bike from the bike rental station at the Downtown Metra station to explore Crystal Lake. If you are a foodie, Crystal Lake is the place for you, with numerous outdoor seating options at coffee shops, restaurants and places to enjoy ice cream or a sweet treat.

If you are looking for entertainment, check out a performance at the Raue Center for the Arts, The Dole or enjoy one of the many outdoor concerts held at Crystal Lake Main Beach on Tuesday nights throughout the summer. For the outdoors enthusiast, there are countless trails to explore and plenty of opportunities to fish, paddle board and wakeboard at Three Oaks Recreation Area. Three Oaks Recreation Area is home to countless summer fun activities with a beach, trails, volleyball courts, splash pad and two restaurants. What better way to celebrate summer than with your toes in the sand watching the sunset overlooking over the water at the Quarry Bar and Grill.

Learn more at ClearlyCrystalLake.com.