Raue Center Kicks Off Second Annual Summer Series Arts on the Green in July!

Raue Center For The Arts is thrilled to present its second annual outdoor summer series, Arts on the Green, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Crystal Lake! The fun begins on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 7 p.m. with resident artist Bourbon Country. The band plays hits by the Eagles, James Taylor, America, Adele, Walker Hayes, Florida Georgia Line, and more.

On July 16, Arts on the Green will present Tina Naponelli in Tapestry Unraveled: The Music of Carole King. King wrote the classic songs “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” and “Take Good Care of My Baby”, and her solo album Tapestry introduced chart-toppers “I Feel the Earth Move” and “Natural Woman”. Naponelli’s powerful voice, backed by a bold five-piece band, captures the true essence of King in this unforgettable tribute experience.

On August 6, Catfood Records original recording artist Derrick Procell will perform at 7 p.m.! You’ve heard Procell’s songs on My name is Earl, TrueBlood, Criminal Minds, The Office, and in the Oscar-nominated film Lady Bird.

On August 13, award-winning Blues artist and local favorite Hector Anchondo takes the outdoor stage! Anchondo won the 2020 International Blues Challenge in the solo/duo category, and has appeared at the Chicago Blues Festival, the Big Blues Bender, and the October Legendary Rhythm and Blues Cruise.

Ladies From The Canyon will grace the stage on August 20 at 7 p.m. Heather Wood and Jessica Hornsten pay tribute to Linda Rondstadt and Joni Mitchell, America’s greatest female singer/songwriters from the 1960s and ‘70s.

On August 27, at 7pm, see the Piano Man’s Piano Man, Jeff Jacobs, as he pays tribute to the music of Billy Joel and hit favorites from Foreigner, The Beatles, and more!

Space is limited, so order tickets early. Patrons can bring refreshments to enjoy as they sit under the trees and listen to the stars!

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020