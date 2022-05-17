START THE CONVERSATION - FREE VETERANS EVENT JUNE 11

Family involvement and difficult conversations are the core of the Vets 4 Veterans’ and Blue Families event on Saturday, June 11 hosted by American Legion Post 161. Veterans and their families are invited to “Start the Conversation” 10 am to 5 pm, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 300 Pathway Ct, Crystal Lake.

Conversation starters include:

Unmasking the Truth About PTSD Versus Moral Injury . Major General James H. Mukoyama Jr, a nationally recognized expert.



. Major General James H. Mukoyama Jr, a nationally recognized expert. Secondary Traumatic Stress (STS). Ashley Jordan and medevac helicopter pilot Aaron Kinney.



Ashley Jordan and medevac helicopter pilot Aaron Kinney. Speakers from RUSH University Hospital Road Home, Veterans Path to Hope, VA Lovell, and Christy Lister of BLUE H.E.L.P.



BraveHearts and Veterans R & R will demonstrate equine therapy.



“Our Veterans are not alone,” stated Bob Dorn, Vice Commander of American Legion Post 161. “National statistics on Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome (PTSD) among veterans indicate epidemic proportions. An average of 20 veterans per day lose their life to suicide in the United States. We are here to help.”

All Veterans and their families are invited to this FREE event. Veterans and spouses can gather at a special tent called Coffee Café. Women Veterans will have their own tent to facilitate conversations. Children will have a tent with games, as well as a petting zoo and other activities. More than 30 local partner agencies will have booths at the event.

Live music and STAR 105.5 FM Radio will be on site. Woodstock Harley Davidson motorcycles and classic cars will on display. The JA Frate Fallen Heroes semi-trailer will be visible at Route 14 and Teckler Blvd.

This event is free to all veterans. Find more details at https://www.facebook.com/AmericanLegionCrystalLake