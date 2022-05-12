Farmer's Market+ At The Dole - History & Background

It’s been one year since the Farmers Market+ At The Dole launched as a pandemic response effort to support the community. The market was established to bring the community together again at a location which offers over 14 acres. The Market+ has been a resounding success…not only providing fresh, local produce to the community, but offering fun for the whole family, food-trucks, live music and a cash bar. It has a festival feeling which adds to it’s unique appeal. Most wonder why it hasn’t happened before now.

Let’s take a step back, How did it come to be? A small group of individuals, dedicated their time and energy to build the market after the Board of Directors gave the thumbs up to raise the funds to make this idea a reality. The final stamp of approval came from the City of Crystal Lake in April 2021 and the market opened just 2 months later with 36 farmers and vendors.

The outpouring of support from the community was incredible, and the market was bustling with shoppers eager to support their local producers.

Since then, the market has continued to grow and thrive, providing an essential outlet for small businesses and farmers while also giving back to the community by supporting local high schools, food banks, and other non-profit organizations such as the Service League of Crystal Lake which has partnered with the Farmers Market+ and volunteers each week to help with the market.

This unique market has become more than just a place to buy fresh produce - it’s become a place where people can come together to shop, socialize, and reconnect. “We are so proud of what the market has accomplished in its first year…. Voted #1 in Illinois!” It continues to grow and evolve so we look forward to what the new season will bring.

The market now features almost 90 farmers and food purveyors, also local artisans creating beautiful treasures like pottery, jewelry, and woodwork from charcuterie boards to furniture.

The Farmers Market+ At The Dole has become a vital part of the local community, and we are so grateful to everyone who has supported us along the way. We’re heading back outdoors on Sunday May 29th - Oct. 30th. 10:00 am - 2:00 pm.

Thank you for your continued support, and we look forward to seeing you at the market!

The Dole Mansion

401 Country Club Rd.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

815.307.4787

www.FarmersMarketAtTheDole.org



