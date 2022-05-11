May is Mental Health Awareness Month, raising awareness of those living with mental or behavioral health issues.

Although one in five people will experience a mental illness during their lifetime, everyone faces challenges in life that can affect their mental health. After two years of living in a pandemic, many realize how stress, isolation and uncertainty can take a toll on one’s well-being.

Still, people hesitate to seek help or even talk about it with their loved ones.

Mental Health Awareness Month was first celebrated in 1949. It was commemorated by the Mental Health America organization, which was then known as the National Committee for Mental Hygiene.

The association was founded by Clifford Whittingham Beers. Beers, who was born in 1876 in Connecticut, was one of five children in his family who all suffered from mental illness and psychological distress. All of them also went on to spend time at mental institutions and it was from his hospital admittance that he discovered that the mental health field had a notorious reputation for malpractice, maltreatment, and immense bias. Beers opened the first outpatient clinic in the US in 1913.

There are several different categories of mental illness: anxiety disorders, including panic disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder and phobias, as well as depression, bipolar disorder and other mood disorders. Eating disorders, personality disorders, post-traumatic stress disorders and psychotic disorders, such as schizophrenia.

You can observe Mental Health Awareness Month by taking care of yourself and your loved ones. Check on your friends and family, support and courage them and provide an ear to listen. Talk about mental health with your peers.

There is a mental health helpline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text ‘MHA’ to 741741.

Independence Health & Therapy in Woodstock offers community support services, which allows clients to work one-on-one with a mental health professional in their preferred setting. This program serves individuals with depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and other mental health diagnosis.

Independence Health & Therapy: 2028 N. Seminary Ave,. Woodstock, IL 60098, 815-338-3590, www.IndependenceHealth.org



