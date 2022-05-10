Magnificent May on Main Street!

Mother Nature is in her glory in May! Gardens are growing, birds are chirping, pollinating butterflies and bees are working to bring a beautiful season to fruition.

Get outside, daily, if possible. Take a moment each day to bask in the sun and breathe the sweet fresh air.

Downtown Crystal Lake Main Street is a great place to escape from the hurry and hubbub. Saunter the sidewalks and park areas, and smell (don’t pick) the flowers.

Visit the hand-painted butterflies on display at Gazebo Park near the Metra station. Snap a photo of yourself and a friend before the huge butterfly wings and post with #CLButterfly.

The Downtown Main Street Garden Party and Flower Sale will be held Saturday, May 21 from 9 AM to 4 PM in the Brink Street Market. Flowers will be for sale along with a variety of garden art and unique vendors. Experts will demonstrate gardening tips and techniques. Make a day of it!

May is also a good time to mark your calendars for Farmers Market 2022. The 15 weeks of delicious family fun will start on June 18 and run through September 24. New vendors are joining this year, and many favorites will be back. Every Saturday at Gazebo Park from 8 AM to 1 PM, you will see neighbors and friends. In the Gazebo will be crafts for kids, music, and lots of variety. Bring the family and the dog. Bring the neighbors, grandma and grandpa. Farmers Market is a good time for everyone.

This year’s Farmers Market is sponsored by MercyHealth along with Companion Animal Specialty & Emergency Hospital, Rotary Club of Crystal Lake Dawnbreakers, and Professional Wealth Advisors, LLC. STAR 105.5 Radio will also be supporting this year’s event.

Mark your calendars and plan to be there. More information can be found at www.DowntownCL.org