How to comfort children during storms

Thunderstorms are common in springtime, but the loud thunder and strong winds can cause anxiety in children.

It’s normal for children to be afraid, but there are things you can do to help comfort your child through the storm.

First, prepare for inclement weather in advance. Create a distraction box in the basement or safe shelter space in your house and fill it with age-appropriate activities. This will help keep their mind off the scary events. Include crayons and coloring books, bubbles, books, card games, flash cards and fun flashlights. Don’t forget a cozy blanket and pillow – and maybe even a back-up stuffed animal!

Limit weather reports. The media can sometimes feed into the excitement of storm tracking. While it is important to stay informed of severe weather, mute the broadcast and turn on closed captioning. Download a reliable weather app to your phone — many will alert you to National Weather Service notifications in real time.

Acknowledge their feelings and confront their fears. Visit your local library and look for kid-friendly books about the weather. Teaching your child about storms will help them understand what is happening and that knowledge can help ease their fears.

Practice a tornado drill at home and identify a safe shelter space in the basement or lower level away from windows. This will help your child feel more safe and secure during a storm. Be prepared for a power outage with flashlights, snacks and water.

Finally, remain calm. Children follow their parents’ lead, so remain calm and help put their mind at ease. Offer a hug and be patient. The fear will gradually diminish over time.

