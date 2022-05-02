3 reasons to keep your AC filter fresh

There’s an easy, simple, and inexpensive way to keep you air conditioner working well all summer: change your air filter for the season.

Tom Eppers, co-owner, Dowe & Wagner, a heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning company serving residential and commercial customers in Illinois and Wisconsin, explains that changing your air conditioner’s filter periodically, according to the manufacturer’s instructions, can avoid problems, such as filter debris clogging and blocking airflow, which forces the equipment to work harder to produce cool air.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) agrees, adding that “neglecting necessary maintenance ensures a steady decline in air-conditioning performance, while energy use steadily increases.”

The DOE shares three reasons to keep your filter fresh:

“Clogged, dirty filters reduce the amount of airflow, and significantly reduce a system’s efficiency.



“When airflow is obstructed, air can bypass the filter and deposit dirt directly into the evaporator coil and impair the coil’s heat-absorbing capacity.



“Replacing a dirty filter with a clean one can lower your air-conditioner’s energy consumption by 5-15%.”



Not sure how to change your filter? “For central air conditioners, filters are generally located somewhere along the return duct’s length. Common filter locations are in walls, ceilings, or in the air conditioner unit itself. Room air conditioners have a filter mounted in the grill that faces the room,” explains the DOE

“Some typical filters are reusable; while others need to be replaced. They’re available in a variety of types and efficiencies. Clean or replace your AC system’s filter every month or two during the cooling season. Filters may need more frequent attention if the AC is in constant use, is subjected to dusty conditions, or you have fur-bearing pets in the house.”

