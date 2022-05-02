The Importance of Community for Adults with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

Friends, employment, activities, growth, home. All words used to describe Clearbrook. Clearbrook works tirelessly to ensure the individuals entrusted to them live their fullest lives possible. Clearbrook cares for an individual throughout the lifespan via a multifaceted approach. This is accomplished through clinical services, including speech, physical, behavioral, and occupational therapies, residential care, community day services, employment services, home-based services, and more. The goal is to help them be as independent as possible in their home and community. As a result, community integration is key, and the relationships built between peers and with staff are similar to one of a family.

“We can’t imagine where our family would be without Clearbrook. Clearbrook has embraced Susie within a warm community in which she has thrived, provided her with structure and purpose, and established a loving “second family” of friends in her group home. They consistently go above and beyond in their efforts to elevate the lives of Clearbrook’s clients.”- Sibling of a Clearbrook individual

Clearbrook supports an individual’s interests. Volunteer opportunities, daily activities, community outings, and more are tailored to their unique wants and needs.

“Clearbrook has provided a safe environment for our son. He has become more independent during the time he has been with Clearbrook. He enjoys the interaction with his peers and he has a much fuller life than he would have at home. At home, he wasn’t interested in gardening. At Clearbrook, he cares for his garden daily.” – Parent of a Clearbrook resident

Taylor and Zak, two individuals who attend CHOICE McHenry County in Crystal Lake, love coming to the program because of the friends they are able to see and the activities they get to do. The program encourages self-discovery, personally-directed services, daily community access, and opportunities to pursue personal goals—empowering the individuals to embrace their potential.

For information about Clearbrook’s services in McHenry County, visit www.clearbrook.org/west.