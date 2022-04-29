Ranch Style, Waterfront Homes Trend in Popularity at Heritage Harbor Resort

Open-concept, ranch plans that allow for optimal entertaining and unobstructed waterfront views are trending among buyers of all ages at Heritage Harbor Resort in Ottawa.

“Retirees, young families, professional couples and everyone in between appreciate the streamlined lifestyle offered in the ranch-style homes at Heritage Harbor,” said Pierre Alexander, Heritage Harbor Resort Marketing Manager. “Whether it’s one of our condominiums, cottages, villas, townhomes or luxury single-family homes, buyers want the main entertaining area and living quarters on one level. Most of our homes, even the two-story plans, include main floor master bedrooms with most of our ranch plans featuring lookout or walkout basements that include additional guest rooms, entertainment areas, and storage which nearly doubles the square footage of the home. These open designs also allow for unhindered views of the river, marina, harbor and picturesque natural surroundings.”

Less than 90 minutes west of Chicago in Starved Rock Country, Heritage Harbor overlooks the Illinois River and is centered around the award-winning 182-slip marina with 32-acres of 8-foot-deep harbor. Boaters and water sport enthusiasts appreciate the 16-mile stretch of waterway between the Marseilles Lock and Starved Rock and access to the Great Loop. The community also features the Red Dog Restaurant and Tiki Bar, Knot’s Landing sand beach and 3.2-mile Harbor Walk as well numerous neighborhood clubhouses and swimming pools. The Heritage Harbor activity director plans year-round events for residents and guests, including live music on weekends, crafts, cooking classes, tours, and the weekly, Saturday 5K walk and run.

“With the demand for ranch-style, waterfront living, particularly among second home buyers, at an all-time high, we have several options for buyers who want to begin their harbor adventure this summer or early fall,” Alexander said. “Our one-bedroom Mansion Flat condominiums are underway with a special furnishing incentive for the first two in reservation and we have single-family homes on the West Peninsula as well as in our Pinnacle Pointe neighborhood.”

Priced from $219,900, the one-bedroom, one-bath condos are four-to-a-building in the resort’s newest neighborhood, Navvy Town, which also features cottages and carriage homes as well as pool and recreation hall for games, movie nights and other family fun.

The West Peninsula neighborhood, priced from the $400s, offers single-family ranch, two-story and first-floor master bedroom cottages ranging from 1,490 to over 2,290 square feet in size with two to four bedrooms, two to four baths, charming front porches, guest suites, second floor bunk rooms, optional basements and attached or detached garages.

Priced at $429,000, the Dewberry at 12 Cottage Green is a 1,453-square-foot home with two bedrooms both on the main floor, island kitchen open to the casual dining area and living room, owner’s bedroom suite with walk-in closet and private bath, screened porch and full basement with 9-foot ceilings and rough-in for a third bedroom and bath.

Interior finishes include wide-plank hardwood flooring, white 42-inch kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances as well as baths with white cabinets, granite vanities, bronze hardware and walk-in shower with custom tile.

The Dewberry is in the established West Peninsula neighborhood, which features an outdoor community pool and clubhouse.

Custom, single-family home buyers will want to visit Pinnacle Pointe, a waterfront neighborhood with its own pool and clubhouse. Luxury ranch and two-story designs, priced from the $800s to over $1 million, are available or buyers may choose to purchase a homesite and use their own builder. Homes range from 1,705 to over 3,512 square feet in size with three or four bedrooms, two to 3 ½ baths and two-car garages. Homes may include open concept kitchen and family rooms, screened porches, finished walkout basements, guest suites and decks.

Heritage Harbor Resort is across from the 97-mile I & M Canal Biking trail, is just three miles to charming downtown Ottawa and is only 15 minutes from 2,630-acre Starved Rock State Park, known for its steep sandstone canyons and waterfalls. Historic Ottawa, site of the 1858 Lincoln-Douglas Debate, offers shops, restaurants, craft breweries and more. Minutes from Heritage Harbor, visitors also enjoy the August Hill Winery and Illinois Sparkling Co. Tasting Room, Illinois River Winery, Utica Electric Bike Rental, LaSalle Canal Boat tours and the Grand Bear Falls Indoor Water Park. Golfers enjoy a host of nearby golf clubs such as Dayton Ridge Golf Club, Pine Hills Golf Club Bar and Restaurant and Bourne golf course. The Concept Haulers Motor Speedway offers go karting and the nearby Grundy County Speedway offers stock car racing.