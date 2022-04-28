Three insurance tips senior citizens to know

With so many options for insurance out there, it may be hard for older adults to know which one will best suit their needs. Here are three tips for finding a policy that will protect you now and in the future:

1. Don’t go it alone

Shopping for health care coverage can be a complicated endeavor. To that end, senior citizens should consider working with an advisor to get specific answers regarding coverage options, costs, and plans for their needs. If you are an older adult who would like a referral for a professional insurance provider, give Elderwerks Educational Services a call. The not-for-profit organization can help find elder care solutions for your or your loved ones.

2. Know what you need

What kind of policy is best for you? How much coverage you need can depend on a variety of personal factors, including your marital status, debts, assets, and your end-of-life goals. Shop around to compare monthly premiums and death benefits to ensure you have the right policy for your age, financial situation and physical health.

3. Revisit your policy

As time goes by, needs will change. That is why it is a good idea to periodically review your policy and make sure it still meets your life situation and your goals. For instance, some insurance covers many types of long-term care and benefits, including palliative and hospice care. Additionally, seniors should check to see if they qualify for special programs and discounts on their insurance. There may be bundling options for multiple policies available or discounts offered to retired military veterans which could save you money on your coverage.